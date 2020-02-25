FCC to Hold TAC Meeting in March

The Federal Communication Commission (FCC) will hold its next Technological Advisory Council (TAC) meeting on March 24 at the FCC headquarters. The meeting is open to the public and will feature presentations on the agency’s 5G/internet of things/V-RAN, future of unlicensed operations, artificial intelligence, and 5G radio access network technology working groups. TAC provides technical advice to the FCC from leading experts in tech innovation and policy. The council is chaired by Executive Chairman of entigenlogic Dennis Roberson and Chief of the Policy and Rules Division of the Office of Engineering Technology Michael Ha serves as Federal officer.