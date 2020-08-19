FCC Schedules Open RAN Forum
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has scheduled a Forum on 5G Open Radio Access Networks (Open RAN) for September 14. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo is scheduled as an opening speaking alongside FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “Open and virtualized radio access networks may help operators deploy more secure, cost effective 5G networks,” Chairman Pai said in a statement. The forum will take place by videoconference and stream online. Open RAN has been supported by lawmakers in both political parties.