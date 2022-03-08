The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has committed an additional $64 million in funding for the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) program.

With the latest round of funding, the FCC has now committed nearly $4.69 billion in funding, and has connected more than 12.5 million students with broadband connections and equipment. The funding can be used to purchase laptops and tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers, and broadband connections for use by students, school staff, and library patrons in need. Total commitments to date have funded over 10 million connected devices and five million broadband connections.

This latest round of funding – the 11th since the program launched – is supporting schools and libraries across the country, including providing connected devices and broadband connections for students in central Maine, Puerto Rico, Alaska, California, and South Carolina.

“We need all our students connected to reliable and affordable broadband service, no matter where they live,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “The Emergency Connectivity Fund is helping to achieve that goal, providing online access to thousands of schools and libraries across the country. I’m proud of the progress this program is making to close the Homework Gap.”