FCC Picks USTelecom to Lead Industry Efforts to Trace Illegal Robocalls

The Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Enforcement Bureau announced today that it has selected the USTelecom-led Industry Traceback Group as the Official Consortium for coordinating industry-led efforts to trace back the origin of unlawful robocalls.

“Today’s FCC announcement is an important recognition of our technology, our commitment, and our success fighting the scammers and spoofers who pollute our shared communications networks with these illegal robocalls,” said USTelecom President and CEO Jonathan Spalter. “Our team of providers across the wireline, wireless, VoIP and cable industries are focused on tracing the source of illegal robocalls around the world and coordinating with Federal and state enforcement agencies to bring criminals to justice. As the FCC’s registered traceback consortium, we intend to continue our laser-like scrutiny not just on robocall scammers, but the under the radar providers who let junk calls onto the network in the first place.”