The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has named UL Solutions – known up until 2012 as Underwriters Laboratories – to take on the role of lead administrator in the agency’s voluntary cybersecurity labeling program for wireless Internet of Things (IoT) devices marketed to consumers.

The FCC voted in March to implement its U.S. Cyber Trust Mark program for wireless IoT devices by seeking administrators to certify the use of the agency’s IoT security labeling by product manufacturers who demonstrate that they are complying with the labeling program’s rules.

Products covered by the program include wireless IoT devices like home security cameras, internet-connected appliances, fitness trackers, garage door openers, and baby monitors.

Under the program, qualifying consumer smart products that meet cybersecurity standards will be able to bear the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark label on their products. The label will feature a QR code that consumers can scan for more security information on those products.

The third-party cybersecurity labeling administrators – of which UL Solutions is one in addition to its role as lead administrator – will manage evaluating product applications, granting permission to use the security label, and educating consumers.

As the lead administrator, UL Solutions will “conduct stakeholder outreach to identify/develop and recommend technical standards and testing procedures, and collaborate with CLAs [cybersecurity label administrators], the FCC, and other stakeholders to develop and execute a consumer education campaign,” the FCC said in September.

The FCC said it expects to name more cybersecurity label administrators “in the near future.”