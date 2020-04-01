FCC Makes new Appointments to Native Nations Task Force

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) added nine new members to its Native Nations Communications Task Force Tuesday, bringing the total number of members to 25.

The mission of the Native Nations Communications Task Force, according to the FCC, is to provide guidance, expertise, and recommendations to specific requests from the Commission on a range of telecommunications issues that affect Tribal governments and their people.

“The Task Force has already made valuable contributions to the Commission’s ongoing efforts to increase the deployment and adoption of modern communications services on Tribal Lands,” said Patrick Webre, chief of the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau. “We expect the Task Force’s current and future work to benefit from the additional expertise and perspectives these new members bring.”

The appointments, made by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, will serve through the end of the Task Force’s current three-year term, which runs through October 2021.

“The Task Force is an important element of our commitment to work with Tribes on a government-to-government basis to address issues of mutual interest,” Webre said.