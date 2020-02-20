FCC Kicking Off IT Modernization Journey with New HQ

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is moving to a new headquarters building near Union Station in Washington, D.C. as a “big component” of its current IT modernization journey, according to CIO Francisco Salguero.

Salguero announced the move in response to a question about modernization at a Feb. 20 AFFIRM luncheon but did not confirm the timeline of the move. “It’s a brand-new building,” he said.

The new HQ is part of the agency’s strategy to sustain a widespread and continuous modernization effort. “[FCC is] really just modernizing our equipment overall from an end user perspective,” Salguero said of the agency’s strategy.

Efforts include enterprise infrastructure solutions (EIS), leveraging cloud, optimizing infrastructure, and “really looking at the whole gamut” of systems that need to be updated. When it comes to prioritizing modernization investments, Salguero added that “cybersecurity goes to the very top.”

For agencies looking to launch their own modernization initiatives, Salguero touted the value of “executive sponsorship.”

“Whether it’s a secretary or deputy secretary … you’re more likely to succeed than if you start at the middle level,” he said.