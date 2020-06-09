FCC Commissioner Starks Announces Digital Equity Recognition Program

Geoffrey Starks, commissioner at the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) announced the creation of the Digital Opportunity Equity Recognition (DOER) Program. The program, announced on June 8, will “commend organizations, institutions, companies, and individuals who, through their actions and responses to the COVID-19 crisis, have helped to make quality affordable broadband service available to unserved or underserved communities.” A statement from Starks specifically called out organizations that have leveraged the use of broadband to improve healthcare, education, public safety, civic engagement, or other essential services,” as well as entities that have promoted digital education and literacy.

“I am excited to introduce the DOER Program as a way to recognize and applaud those going above and beyond to help connect all Americans to reliable, equitable, and affordable broadband services,” Starks said. “The Advisory Board members I have assembled to help me select recipients worthy of recognition represent diverse sectors and are themselves fully engaged in the fight for digital opportunity and equity.”

Nominations for the first round of recognitions are due by July 8, 2020.