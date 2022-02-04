The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced that FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel will lead the relaunched Cybersecurity Forum for Independent and Executive Branch Regulators.

The forum is a Federal interagency group intended to help share information and expertise across the Federal government to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity. In a press release, the FCC said the forum was initially launched in 2014, but “has been mostly inactive for the past several years.”

“To maintain our nation’s leadership and security in the 21st century we need a whole-of-government approach to cybersecurity,” Rosenworcel said in a statement. “That is why we are rechartering the Cybersecurity Forum for Independent and Executive Branch Regulators, and I am pleased that the FCC will serve as its convenor. Our objectives will be to enhance communication, share lessons learned, and develop a common understanding of cybersecurity activities through the sharing of best practices. I look forward to continued partnership with our Federal regulatory counterparts.”

Agencies participating in the forum include the FCC, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Consumer Product Safety Commission, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Treasury, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Federal Housing Finance Agency, Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Trade Commission, Food and Drug Administration, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Securities Exchange Commission, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

As part of the relaunch, representatives from participating Federal agencies met this week to receive a briefing from Brandon Wales, executive director of CISA. Forum participants are currently working to set priorities and establish the framework for forum activities.