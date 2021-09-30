The FCC has announced a second set of awards for round two of its COVID-19 telehealth program, totaling more than $41.11 million to healthcare providers.

The second round consists of 72 approved applications for funding commitments, following the first round of funding—totaling nearly $42 million awarded on August 26.

“The FCC has now approved a total of over $83 million in funding applications for Round 2 of its COVID-19 Telehealth Program. From community health clinics in urban city centers to hospitals serving rural communities across the country, these funds will support efforts to help our neighbors remain in the care of their doctors, nurses, physician assistants and trusted health care providers during this pandemic,” Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a press release. “I’d like to thank the FCC’s Wireline Competition Bureau for their continued work on this critical program which continues to make an impact on the health and well-being of all Americans.”

The FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program supports healthcare providers in helping them serve their patients by providing reimbursement for telecommunications services, information services, and connected devices to enable telehealth during the pandemic.

According to the press release, round two is a $249.95 million Federal initiative building on the $200 million program established as part of the CARES Act. Once $150 million in funding has been committed, FCC’s Wireline Competition Bureau will announce an opportunity for all remaining applications to supplement their applications.