The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has allocated an additional $42 million in the second round of funding for its COVID-19 Telehealth Program, bringing the program total to $166 million in funding.

The FCC announced it approved an additional 75 applications Nov. 9, which marks the FCC’s fourth funding announcement of approved Round Two applications. Since the FCC has met the $150 million benchmark for the program, the FCC’s Wireline Competition Bureau issued a Public Notice announcing an opportunity for all remaining applicants to supplement their applications, as required by Congress.

The FCC said that remaining applicants will have 10 days to supplement their applications. After all remaining applicants have the opportunity to supplement, the remaining program funding will be committed.

The FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program supports healthcare providers in helping them serve their patients by providing reimbursement for telecommunications services, information services, and connected devices to enable telehealth during the pandemic.

According to the press release, round two is a $249.95 million Federal initiative building on the $200 million program established as part of the CARES Act.