The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is looking for a commercial off-the-shelf cloud-based product that “promotes the management, scheduling, tracking, operation, and reservation of various workspace environments within a current commercial office building setting.”

In a Jan. 15 request for information (RFI) posted on Beta.Sam.gov, the FAA said the product must work within the FedRAMP industry cloud standard for future FAA cloud implementations. Among other requirements, the product must be able to:

Reserve shared spaces such as conference rooms, desk space, and shared workstations.

Set permissions/rights so only authorized users can book/alter/cancel reservations for “restricted assets.”

Ability to auto-bump reservations where the reserving usering user has not checked in by a specified time or after a grace period allowing others to reserve the space.

Support FAA Identification and Authentication for user authentication.

Offer a mobile app for government-furnished devices.

Provide an administrative or power user functionality which allows the authorized users to change business rules as needed and manage reservations per space.

Offer individual kiosks for convenient system access from nearby stand-alone terminals.

Expand request by adding features such as catering (food services), equipment, and services during meetings.

Send automatic emails to the designated facility point of contact prior to scheduling a meeting.

Support enterprise-level configuration options to accommodate local policies and business unit rules by space across FAA buildings throughout the agency. This means the application must provide the ability to set specific business rules by space, as needed, to tailor the application to meet the business unit’s unique needs.

Create customized reports based on data, export saved data to standard reporting formats (ex: xls, xlsm, html, txt, xml, csv, pdf) and automatically send reports to designated recipients.

The vendor must also provide training prior to the go-live date, as well as technical and maintenance support for the duration of the contract.