The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded 11 companies positions on a 10-year contract vehicle for broad systems engineering and technical services worth $2.3 billion.

Under the System Engineering and Technical Innovative Solutions (SETIS) vehicle contract, awardees will compete for task orders that help enable the FAA to accomplish its National Airspace System, Mission Support, and other aviation-related mission objectives, the agency said in a June 30 Sam.gov notice.

Awardees will also work on other focus areas – including service analysis, research, strategic planning, financial, programmatic support, and aviation-related services.

The awardees include: