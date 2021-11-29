The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is requesting information from all stakeholders involved directly or indirectly with the energy sector supply chain to help inform the DoE’s efforts in building an energy sector industrial base that is diverse, resilient, and competitive while meeting economic, national security, and climate objectives.

President Biden’s Executive Order 14017 on ‘‘America’s Supply Chains’’ directs the Energy Secretary to report on supply chains for the energy sector industrial base within one year, or Feb. 24, 2022.

“This RFI seeks public input to inform DOE on approaches and actions needed to build resilient supply chains for the energy sector,” the notice states.

Specifically, DOE is interested in gathering information relevant to the following topic areas:

Crosscutting topics relating to the energy sector industrial base;

Solar PV Technology;

Wind Energy Technology;

Energy Storage Technology;

Electric Grid—Transformers and HVDC;

Hydropower and Pumped Storage Technology;

Nuclear Energy Technology;

Fuel Cells and Electrolyzers;

Semiconductors;

Neodymium Magnets;

Platinum Group Metals and other materials used as Catalysts;

Carbon Capture, Storage, and Transportation Materials;

Cybersecurity and Digital Components; and

Commercialization and Competitiveness.

“This is an initial step in improving DoE understanding of interests, concerns, challenges, and policy needs of the private sector and communities at large, with respect to manufacturing supply chains of the evolving energy sector industrial base,” the RFI says.

Responses will be reviewed and considered on a rolling basis, but are due Jan. 15, 2022.