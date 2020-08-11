Energy Department Funding $8.5M Accessible AI R&D Investment

The Energy Department is funding five artificial intelligence projects totaling an $8.5 million investment in accessible and reusable AI research and development (R&D), per an August 10 announcement.

The projects will apply Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable (FAIR) Data Principles to AI R&D to advance innovation in the emerging tech, specifically studying the relationship between data and AI principles. Topic areas include high performance computing, materials science, high energy physics, and microbial science.

“One of the major scientific challenges of our time is being able to access and effectively analyze mounting quantities of data,” said Chris Fall, Director of Energy’s Office of Science. “The FAIR Data Principles are an effective way of enhancing access to data. The projects announced today will apply these principles and thereby maximize their usefulness to science.”

The R&D projects are the result of an April 2020 call for project proposals. The Energy Department originally called for projects that aim to develop benchmark datasets incorporating the FAIR principles and improve the theoretical understanding of the relationship between AI models and data.