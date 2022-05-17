The House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space, and Technology voted today to favorably report the Energy Cybersecurity Leadership Act of 2022 (H.R. 7569) to the full House for consideration.

H.R. 7569 directs the Secretary of Energy to establish a program for providing financial assistance to graduate students and postdoctoral researchers that pursue courses of study related to cybersecurity and energy infrastructure.

“The ultimate aim of this Act is to contribute to the development of a diverse, inclusive, and highly skilled workforce with the knowledge and expertise required for integrating cybersecurity considerations into the research, design, and development of new energy infrastructure,” Committee Chairwoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Texas, said. “I urge my colleagues to join me in supporting this crucial legislation.”

The bill was first introduced to the House by Rep. Deborah Ross, D-N.C., in late April along with Rep. Mike Carey, R-Ohio. The two representatives were also joined by Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., in cosponsoring the bill.

“It’s never been more critical to ensure the cybersecurity of our nation’s energy sector in recent months,” Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Okla., said during the markup.

Rep. Lucas added that the bill will provide valuable research traineeship experiences as National Laboratories and utilities. It will also ensure that “we are connecting with students across the country by conducting outreach to historic Black colleges and universities, tribal colleges or universities and minority serving institutions.”