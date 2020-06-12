Energy AI Office to Host Grand Tech Challenge

The recently established Artificial Intelligence and Technology Office (AITO) at the Department of Energy (DOE) expressed interest in hosting sector-specific grand challenges that advance AI tech innovation to support U.S. AI leadership, per a June 10 request for information (RFI).

AITO serves as the “coordinating hub” of DOE’s AI efforts, created as a part of the White House’s national AI strategy. The grand challenges discussed in the RFI will focus on areas of potential breakthrough in AI development, including novel methods of learning, development and validation of trustworthy AI, applications for and defense against adversarial AI, and tools to enable better data management and sharing.

“To maintain American leadership in AI, it is not enough to simply develop and adopt AI across DOE’s missions, it is imperative that DOE push the frontiers of AI technologies, creating the next generation architectures, infrastructure, tools and approaches,” the RFI reads. “AITO is exploring ideas to help define future grand challenges that will ensure U.S. leadership in AI, with responses sought from academia, industry and national laboratories.”

DOE is accepting responses through July 10.