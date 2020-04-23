Emergency Internet Support Bill Introduced

Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., introduced a bill to the House on April 21 to provide support for internet devices during emergencies related to COVID-19.

The Emergency Educational Connections Act of 2020 would provide $2 billion in emergency funding at the Federal Communications Commission to disburse among schools and libraries to purchase and support WiFi hotspots, modems, routers, and connected devices during these emergency periods and for other purposes.

“COVID-19 has forced over 55 million students to stay home during this national health crisis and adjust to a new future that requires internet access and a computer to continue their studies,” Rep. Meng said in a press release. “Before this crisis occurred, students without internet access at home were part of the so called ‘homework gap’ and struggled to keep up with their peers who have internet access at home.”

The legislation has been referred to the House Energy and Commerce Committee and has 10 Democratic cosponsors.