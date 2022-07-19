Eleven of the leading voices in Congress on technology issues have won the inaugural MerITocracy Awards that recognize their meaningful contributions to the cause of innovation in technology and policy.

Alexandria, Va.-based MeriTalk unveiled the award winners in the run-up to its July 21 MerITocracy American Innovation Forum at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C. MerITocracy is the summit where the Hill, the administration, and industry leaders discuss the future of tech innovation, regulation, and outcomes for America. The in-person forum runs from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Register today.

Capturing the inaugural MerITocracy Awards are, from the Senate side:

Gary Peters, D-Mich., chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and a driving force in Congress on cybersecurity issues;

Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., who serves on the Homeland Security and Armed Services committees, and is especially active on cyber, STEM, and AI issues; and

Mark Warner, D-Va., chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and a perennial proponent of innovation in government.

And from the House side:

Stephanie Bice, R-Okla., a member of the House Armed Services Committee and its Supply Chain Task Force;

Gerry Connolly, D-Va., who chairs the House Government Operations Subcommittee and has been a tireless champion of Federal IT modernization and associated funding;

Tom Emmer, R-Minn., a member of the House GOP leadership time and active on cryptocurrency issues;

Bill Foster, D-Ill., a PhD physicist and member of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee active on cryptocurrency, digital identity, Federal research, and quantum issues;

Trey Hollingsworth, R-Ind., a member of the House Financial Services Committee and leader on cryptocurrency issues;

Darrell Issa, R-Calif., a House Judiciary Committee member and a long-time proponent of Federal government modernization;

Ro Khanna, D-Calif., a member of the House Armed Services Committee and House caucuses on blockchain and artificial intelligence, who is active on quantum, cyber, workforce, and crypto issues; and

Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., a member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee active on energy technology and education issues.

“These leaders are driving tech advance and the future of innovation, regulation, and outcomes for America,” said Steve O’Keeffe, founder, MeriTalk. “We’re pleased to be able to recognize these changemakers who are making America more innovative, competitive, and secure.”

The inaugural MerITocracy Award winners will be recognized ahead of the July 21 MerITocracy: American Innovation Forum, where they share their expertise and input on the future of American innovation. To join winners for these meaningful conversations, register today.