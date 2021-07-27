The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s (EEOC) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) is looking for a contractor to evaluate the EEOC’s Digital Process Transformation and Automation (DPTA), according to a request for quotation (RFQ) on SAM.gov.

The EEOC, a bipartisan commission located within the Department of Interior, defines its DPTA strategies and activities as “the digitizing of business processes and automating those business processes to improve effectiveness and efficiency,” according to the solicitation.

“The overall purpose of the evaluation is to assess the EEOC’s culture, strategy, and management of data transformation and associated automation, providing the Chair, OEDA, OIT, and other offices who may perform those activities, with useful recommendations for improvement in strategy, management, and implementation of DPTA,” the RFQ says.

The EEOC will judge quotations based on six factors: how well they understand the requirements, the technical approach, personnel qualifications, price, past experience, and the management capabilities.

Quotations are due to the EEOC OIG by August 13. The EEOC is looking to award the contract by September 1, 2021, and the period of performance will run for 280 days until June 8, 2022.