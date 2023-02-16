The Department of Education (DOE) is close to completing the first phase of its three-part plan to migrate to zero trust security architectures, an agency official said this week.

Wayne Rodgers, zero trust lead at the Education Department, discussed that progress on Feb. 15 at an event organized by FCW.

“We’re pretty much almost complete [with] phase one except for meeting event logging requirements,” he said. “We are migrating all users in the department starting this Friday.”

That progress comes as the agency has been working to implement SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) and ICAM (Identity, Access, and Credential Management) to zero trust capabilities for personnel.

Rodgers said the Education Department would be moving into the second phase of its zero trust plan in the coming months.

“We have that on the roadmap to do between, I believe, June and November of this year as a timeline,” he said. “We also have a CASB – cloud access security broker – so we can secure cloud apps [and] have better data loss prevention, as well. And we are pending FedRAMP approval for that from our chosen solution,” stated Rodgers.

He said that the Education Department’s consideration of industry partners for more zero trust work is “still to be determined.” He added, “At this point … I’m going to say nothing’s official.”

Rodgers said one of the toughest issues that will be facing the department in the second phase of its zero trust plan will be enabling bring-your-own-device (BYOD) use.