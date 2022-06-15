GDIT has won a $121.8 million contract from the Department of Education (DoE) to modernize the agency’s Federal Student Aid (FSA) processing system.

According to the contract’s terms, GDIT will build a cloud-based award eligibility determination (AED) system to replace the legacy mainframe system that is currently being used by the FSA program.

The new system is geared to improve experience for customers, provide cost savings, and create operational flexibility to scale in the event of changing regulations and requirements.

“We are proud to continue our support to the Department of Education, and this modernization contract enables GDIT to further advance FSA’s higher education mission,” said Jylinda Johnson, GDIT vice president and general manager for government operations. “The new system will allow students to more efficiently receive federal aid to help pay for college or career school.”

GDIT will be tasked with migrating critical legacy applications to a modern cloud architecture that will be hosted in AWS GovCloud. The system will utilize easily packaged software applications to develop faster testing and deployment.

The contract runs for 10 years, and has an 18-month base period with eight one-year and one six-month option periods.