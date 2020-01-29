DoJ Busts Five Carriers Pushing Millions of Robocalls

The Department of Justice (DoJ) announced Jan. 28 that it filed for a temporary restraining order against five telecommunications companies and three individuals who it says are responsible for carrying hundreds of millions of fraudulent robocalls to American consumers. DoJ said it warned the companies “numerous times” that they were carrying fraudulent robocalls – including government- and business-imposter calls – but they took no corrective action. Most of the robocalls originated from India. DoJ said the robocalls facilitated “foreign-based fraud schemes targeting Americans,” and “led to massive financial losses to elderly and vulnerable victims across the nation.”