The Department of the Interior (DOI) has released a draft solicitation that would offer a single public cloud service provider up to $1 billion to support DOI’s transition to a single hybrid enterprise cloud cluster.

Under the Cloud Hosting Solutions (CHS) III contract, DOI intends to “establish enterprise cloud services brokers to manage a portfolio of cloud computing, storage and application services across multiple vendor offerings,” according to the draft solicitation published on May 27.

DOI’s office of the chief information officer and the U.S. Geological Survey also expect to obtain a single virtual private center that would support requirements for cloud and managed services.

Additionally, DOI expects the procurement effort to support the design, implementation, and maintenance of a Virtual Private Cloud (VPC); enforce policies within the VPC environment; provide a targeted location for clients to host applications; offer various managed services that are optimized to operate in the partner cloud service provider environment; and provide a central financial control center over the entire contract award.

DOI said its plans carry a range of advantages for the agency including: undertaking a major

technology refresh; leveraging existing efforts; forging a path to full cloud adoption; significantly improving DOI’s delivery of enhancements to each bureau and service delivery program; driving down information technology sustainment costs; and enabling resources to fund high priority emerging requirements.

“Cloud services provide a wealth of benefits that DOI can leverage to provide the right services, at the right place, at the right time in service to our country’s needs,” the agency’s solicitation notice reads. “Cloud services will enable the Bureaus to improve efficiency, align with administration goals and provide a sound technical platform for our future.”

The department will accept questions and feedback on the draft solicitation through June 24. DOI will also host a related industry day on June 15.