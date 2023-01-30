The Department of Energy (DOE) is beginning to make plans to upgrade its human resources (HR) system by taking it into a cloud environment.

On Jan. 25, the agency released a request for information (RFI) asking for insight on how to best conduct market research on the move, and to locate the best resources and capabilities that will help in the cloud venture.

The RFI is looking to “obtain an integrated Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) development solution, inclusive of all associated commercial software licensing and system integration support services, in order to transition multiple legacy HR applications and data,” the RFI says.

Currently, DoE is running its HR operations using a legacy system.

That system has not been updated for over 20 years. According to the RFI, the current system has “too many system interconnections; the system is dated in appearance; it does not support a virtual workforce; and it is difficult to maintain operations without lengthy ‘freeze’ periods that ultimately cost taxpayers and erode service levels to DOE employees.”

The RFI is also looking to better understand how the department can best integrate the “development, implementation, integration, testing, operation, and maintenance of a new, commercial, cloud-based HR platform, including the provision of all necessary user licenses and associated support services.”

Interested parties have until Feb. 8 to submit comments.