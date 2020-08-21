DOE Investing $21M in AI for Nuclear Energy

The Department of Energy (DOE) is providing up to $21 million to support research in AI and machine learning (ML) solutions related to fusion energy. The agency is providing the award to improve operational efficiencies at nuclear facilities by automating data analysis workflows and enabling real-time control algorithms. “These awards will enable fusion researchers to take advantage of recent rapid advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning,” Chris Fall, director of DOE’s Office of Science, said. “AI and ML will help us to accelerate progress in fusion and keep American scientists at the forefront of fusion research.” DOE recently announced other AI investments in accessible research and development and data science.