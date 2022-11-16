Department of Energy (DoE) Chief Data Officer (CDO) Emery Csulak has left the government for a new role in the private sector.

According to his LinkedIn, Csulak left DoE earlier this month to start a new role as chief information security officer (CISO) and director of cybersecurity compliance at Boston Government Services (BGS).

DoE named Csulak as its permanent CDO in April, after he served as DoE’s principal deputy chief information officer since September 2020. He has also served as the agency’s CISO.

Before his time at DoE, Csulak served as CISO and senior official for privacy at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for over four years.

He also served as deputy CISO and acting CISO at the Department of Homeland Security from 2009 to 2014.

“Excited to start a new role with the incredible team at BGS, LLC including Harry Boston, Bridgitte Mase, and Dan Ciarlette. Looking forward to advancing #CMMC and enterprise cybersecurity,” Csulak wrote in his LinkedIn post.