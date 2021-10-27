The U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), the agency tasked with educating the children of military service members, has awarded a $500,0000 grant to the Savannah-Chatham County, GA., Public School System (SCCPSS) to purchase the resources needed to build and expand the district’s Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEAM) programming.

“We are very thankful to DoDEA for selecting our school district for this grant,” SCCPSS Associate Superintendent of Learning Support Services Dr. Kimberly Hancock said. “The armed forces have a tremendous impact on our schools and community. This investment from DoDEA will provide additional opportunities to engage students in hands-on learning activities in science, technology, engineering, art, math, and health in the schools included in the grant.”

SCCPSS serves students connected to the Ft. Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, 165th Airlift Wing, and Coast Guard Air Station enrolled throughout the district. In a press release, SCCPSS said that the objective of the grant is to facilitate STEAM Power Hours and integrate technology into the math and science curriculum.

During STEAM Power Hours, which will be held twice a month at school sites, students will engage in hands-on learning activities based on the Georgia Standards of Excellence, including science, technology, engineering, art, math, and health. Students will be able to focus on topics including broadcasting, coding, gardening, and physical fitness. Students will also have the opportunity to attend STEAM camps and field trips.