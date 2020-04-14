DoD Using AI to Detect Coronavirus Hotspots

In interviews with defense reporters last week, the Department of Defense said it is using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to look for patterns or give advance notice on possible hotspots for the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

“We’re learning as rapidly as we can in the application of this fight, but also any future one,” Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Daniel O’Donohue said.

The Pentagon has been on the frontlines of combating the Coronavirus pandemic and its first reported case for the virus was a Marine on March 24.

“Education is a key component of our strategic competitive advantage,” O’Donohue said. “Expediency [in response to COVID] got us out of the classroom. I think many of the things we’ve learned will be retained and take us where we need to go for the future fight.”