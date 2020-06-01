DoD Seeking Cloud to Support Financial Management of its Schools

The Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) issued a request for information June 1 for a cloud-based, vender-hosted solution to manage student activity funds at 64 of its schools around the world.

Looking ahead to the 2020-2021 school year, DoDEA will support the pre-Kindergarten through grade 12 education of about 70,000 dependents of Defense Department employees. As a part of its education efforts, middle school student activity funds will receive $10,000 and high school student activity funds will receive $100,000 to support extracurricular activities. The cloud-based solution that DoDEA is seeking will support the financial management of these funds.

The solution will include a website that generates reports on bank reconciliation, outstanding checks, and audit review of the funds. The search engine indexed platform will provide sequential records of the accounts payable, vendor transactions, and other activity transfers. The vendor will also provide product training to DoDEA employees and technical support throughout the life of the contract.

The final product must be user-friendly and about to support two to three simultaneous users at 40 DoDEA high schools and 24 middle schools.

DoDEA is accepting responses to its notices through June 12.