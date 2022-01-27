The Department of Defense (DoD) has successfully deployed its Military Health System (MHS) GENESIS electronic health record (EHR) system to facilities in the San Antonio, Texas area.

The latest rollout of the MHS GENESIS system comes after “months of training and preparation” for the system at Brooke Army Medical Center and Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, two healthcare facilities in the San Antonio Market.

The MSH GENESIS system is the centerpiece for a larger transformation to securely standardize, integrate, and manage medical records across DoD and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“It has been a tremendous undertaking to be the largest MHS GENESIS implementation wave within the Military Health System,” said Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder, 59th Medical Wing commander and San Antonio Market director in a statement. “Our medics are engaged, positive and flexible while adapting to this new electronic medical record.”

For a smooth transition, Brooke Army Medical Center stood up the Emergency Operations Center and had clinical and support teams working around the clock. Additionally, the transition should be mostly transparent for patients, DoD says, including changing from TRICARE Online to the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal for online support.

The secure online portal provides 24/7 access to individual and family health information that includes visit notes, secure messaging, test results, appointment scheduling, and online prescription renewal.

“I’m pleased to say the implementation is going very well,” said Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray, BAMC commanding general and San Antonio Market deputy director. “As I visited various departments and services throughout the weekend, I was incredibly impressed by everyone’s enthusiasm and positive feedback. The time between turning systems off and on can be tricky with paper orders, labs and X-rays, but the team did it flawlessly.”