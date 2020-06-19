DoD Planning for new JEDI Solicitation Amendment

In a June 16 court filing, the Defense Department (DoD) said it will need until August 17 for a new award decision in its Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud procurement.

In October 2019, DoD awarded the JEDI contract to Microsoft. Amazon Web Services, which had bid on the JEDI contract, subsequently filed a lawsuit alleging political interference from the White House in the award decision. DoD officials have denied any such interference in their decision process.

In March of this year, DoD requested that the U.S. Court of Federal Claims grant a remand so that DoD could have 120 days to reconsider parts of the contract. According to that filing, DoD said it “wishes to reconsider its evaluation of the technical aspects of Price Scenario 6, and intends to issue a solicitation amendment and to accept limited proposal revisions addressing offerors’ technical approach to that price scenario.”

In the court filing from June 16, DoD said that it anticipates a new solicitation amendment will be necessary and issued by June 22. Proposal revisions will be due by July 7 and will then be evaluated after that date.

“Given the need for another solicitation amendment and the evaluation of new proposal revisions, however, it is possible that some additional time may be necessary,” the court filing said. “If and when such a need becomes apparent, the United States will move for an extension of the remand pursuant to Rule 52.2(c) of the Rules of the United States Court of Federal Claims.”