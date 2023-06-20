The Department of Defense (DoD) is looking to industry for ways to provide an efficient means of measuring user trust in AI-enabled systems.

DoD’s open call for that assistance – issued on June 6 – is looking for information on how the department can measure AI trust in general, and then in more specific ways.

“The US Department of Defense needs a comprehensive way to measure user trust in AI-enabled systems – including how trust may break down into various dimensions and its relationship to other concepts or constructs,” the Pentagon said.

DoD wants to use the trust-related data to leverage assessments for successful tests and deployments of AI-enabled systems.

“The US Department of Defense seeks a vendor or vendors to develop and validate tests and metrics for assessing and evaluating user trust in AI-enabled systems,” the agency said.

The open call will have two assessment rounds to choose a possible vendor. The first round includes a two-page exploratory paper, followed by the second round, where possible vendors will be tasked to create a Digital Proving Ground (DPG) to assess the possibility of their solutions.

All submissions are due to DoD by July 3.