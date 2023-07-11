Greg Little is stepping down from his post as the Pentagon’s inaugural deputy chief digital and artificial intelligence officer (CDAO) for enterprise platforms and business optimization, a spokesperson for the Defense Department’s (DoD) Office of the Secretary of Defense confirmed to MeriTalk today.

Little will be heading to work for Palantir Technologies after he exits the DoD at the end of this month, the spokesperson said on July 11.

Little was one the first officials tapped to lead the Defense Department’s CDAO organization when he was appointed in March 2022. He oversees the office’s Business Analytics and Strategic Insights, Enterprise Platform and Capabilities, and Strategy Operations and Customer Success divisions.

He began his leadership stint at the DoD in 2009. He held several roles across the department, from the Defense Logistics Agency to the Data Transformation Office, and most recently, the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense.

His leadership roles consisted of defining and leveraging data analytics across the department. For instance, Little implemented a single standard financial management system for defense agencies as well as deployed a big-data repository to transform the use of DoD business data into decisions and actions.

Before becoming deputy CDAO, Little defined the first financial management data analytics vision and strategy for the DoD and led the largest Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning Release 12 Technical Upgrade in North America, among other activities during his 14 years at the Pentagon.

Little began his career as a consultant at IBM in 2007. When he exits the Pentagon later this month to join Palantir Technologies, it will be his first time back in the private sector in nearly a decade and a half.