DoD CTO Griffin, Deputy Porter, Resigning Next Month

Michael Griffin, Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering and also the Defense Department’s (DoD) Chief Technology Officer, is resigning his position effective July 10. Also resigning her position on the same day is Lisa Porter, who is Deputy Under Secretary for Research and Engineering. The Pentagon confirmed the resignation plans today.

“During their tenures, Dr. Griffin and Dr. Porter advanced critical work on the department’s modernization priorities,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a statement today.

“They leave an office with a legacy of excellence in the research and development of technology that ensures American military advantage on land, at sea, in the air and in space. Mike and Lisa have my sincere thanks for their dedicated service to the department and the nation, and I wish them the very best as they enter this new chapter in their lives,” he said.

The Senate in February 2018 confirmed Griffin to the under secretary position, which is responsible for research, development, and prototyping activities across DoD. Prior to the DoD appointment, Griffin was administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) from 2005 to 2009, and president of In-Q-Tel.

Porter worked with Griffin as associate administrator of NASA, and executive vice president of In-Q-Tel.