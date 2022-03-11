David Spirk, the Department of Defense’s (DoD) chief data officer (CDO), is leaving his role today, according to Spirk’s LinkedIn.

It is unclear where Spirk is heading next, and who will replace him as CDO. DoD had no immediate when asked about his departure.

Spirk served as the Pentagon’s CDO for almost two years, where he oversaw a new DoD data strategy, paving the way for use of data as a strategic asset across all component agencies.

“The Honorable Mr. Deasy [DoD’s former CIO] gave me clear guidance to focus early efforts on data for joint warfighting,” Spirk said when DoD released the data strategy. “The strategy’s emphasis will allow us to concentrate on that. It reinforces DoD’s priority focus areas of joint warfighting, senior leader decision support, and data analytics.”

Spirk is a U.S. Marine veteran, who previously served as the CDO for the United States Special Operations Command.