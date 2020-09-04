DoD Awards Microsoft JEDI Cloud Contract – Again

The Department of Defense (DoD) said today it has reaffirmed its decision to award the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud contract to Microsoft, following a “comprehensive re-evaluation” of proposals.

DoD said today that Microsoft’s JEDI proposal still “continues to represent the best value to the government.”

Earlier this week, a Federal Appeals Court rejected Oracle’s protest against the award. DoD awarded the 10-year, $10 billion contract to Microsoft in October 2019, and protests from competitors including AWS followed shortly after. While DoD was beginning to work on the cloud environment late last year, a court injunction halted progress on that effort.

“While contract performance will not begin immediately due to the Preliminary Injunction Order issued by the Court of Federal Claims on February 13, 2020,” DoD wrote in a statement today, “DoD is eager to begin delivering this capability to our men and women in uniform.”