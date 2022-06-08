The Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded Forcepoint Federal an $89 million firm fixed contract aimed at building a “user activity monitoring enterprise solution” for the Pentagon’s combatant commands and Fourth Estate components.

The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) will oversee executing and managing the contract with a period of performance from May 10, 2022, to May 9, 2023, inclusive of three one-year options.

Forcepoint will work with DISA to provide Fourth Estate and combatant commands “a fully integrated and accredited user activity monitoring enterprise solution, multi-level architecture and all the requisite software, hardware, training, and cleared engineering services under a unified management.”

Sean Berg, President, Global governments and Critical Infrastructure at Forcepoint, commented,

“in today’s complex and volatile insider threat landscape, Forcepoint’s proven solutions and services assist our customers in reducing operational risk through the detection of anomalous behavior and understanding of user intent through context-rich analytics across networks.”

“As the largest provider of insider threat solutions to our nation’s defense agencies, Forcepoint is committed to continued innovation to address the dynamic nature of insider threat detection and response,” he said.