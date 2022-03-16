The Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded three Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) task order awards – worth a combined $966.5 million – to Verizon Public Sector to provide network modernization and technical support services.

The three contracts will support the Pentagon, the DoD National Capital Region (NCR), and Fort Belvoir in Virginia.

The first award, worth $515.3 million, will “transition the entire Pentagon military and civilian population from copper-based telephony to advanced internet protocol (IP)-based services, providing a converged-enterprise environment for the Pentagon’s voice and data services,” according to a Verizon press release.

The award allows Verizon to convert more than 52,000 voice lines to an integrated IP environment with optimized voice and video services, as well as provide DoD with a support team.

The second award, worth $432.9 million, will deliver core voice, transport, internet, and professional services to over 370 locations within the DOD-NCR.

The final award to Fort Belvoir, worth $18.3 million, will also provide communications technology infrastructure, such as core voice, transport, internet, and managed services.

“The U.S. Dept. of Defense is at the forefront of technology modernization, and we are proud that Verizon has been selected to grow our existing partnership and continue to serve as its digital transformation partner,” said Maggie Hallbach, senior vice president of Public Sector at Verizon.

“Building on 5G and other professional services awards Verizon secured in 2021, our team of professional and managed services experts are in lock step with DoD’s strategic priorities and we stand ready to help their leadership adapt to the increasingly sophisticated requirements and growing network infrastructure demands,” Hallbach said.

In 2021, DoD selected Verizon Public Sector to deliver 5G Ultra-Wideband mobility service to seven Air Force Reserve Command installations. Earlier that same year, the DoD also awarded a $495 million contract to Verizon to provide high-speed and secure network services to assist the agency’s High Performance Computing Modernization Program and Defense Research and Engineering Network.