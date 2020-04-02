DoD Asking for Prototype Proposals for 5G, Spectrum Sharing

The Department of Defense (DoD) has released its fourth Request for Prototype Proposals (RPP) in a series relating to 5G wireless technology development, calling for industry input into spectrum sharing technology.

The Pentagon is looking for input on technology development for a dynamic spectrum sharing testbed, and enhancement and applications at Hill Air Force Base and the Test and Training Range in Utah.

“This effort will demonstrate mid-band spectrum sharing critical to our national 5G plan. Sharing technology can bring spectrum to market while protecting and enhancing future military capabilities,” said National Spectrum Consortium Chief Strategy Officer, Vice Admiral Joseph Dyer, retired from the U.S. Navy.

Last month, the department released three RPPs related to other facets of 5G technology.

“We strongly encourage our members to collaborate and respond to these important RPPs to support innovation and make sure that the United States remains a global technology leader on 5G,” Dyer said. Full proposals for the spectrum sharing technologies are due May 15.