Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has announced that Abraham Denmark will serve as his senior advisor on the tech-heavy Australia-United Kingdom-United States (AUKUS) security partnership.

In his new role, Denmark will help advance the Indo-Pacific AUKUS partnership, which aims to expand the countries’ edge on critical technologies, such as cyber, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and undersea domains.

“Today, Secretary Austin named Abraham Denmark to serve as his senior adviser on AUKUS,” Acting Pentagon Press Secretary Todd Breasseale said in a July 29 statement. “In this role, Mr. Denmark will advise the secretary and coordinate efforts across the department to move rapidly in delivering on the promise of this historic partnership to help Australia establish a conventionally armed, nuclear powered submarine capability and to accelerate development of advanced capabilities to serve security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.”

Most recently, Denmark served as the vice president of programs at the Wilson Center. He also served as the deputy assistant secretary of Defense for East Asia from 2015 to 2017.

“I am honored to return to the Pentagon to serve as senior advisor to @SecDef for #AUKUS,” Denmark tweeted. “I look forward to working closely with the exceptional team at the @DeptofDefense and with our allies to deliver on the promise of this historic partnership.

James N. Miller will continue to serve as the U.S. coordinator for AUKUS at the National Security Council.