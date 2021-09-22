The Department of Defense (DoD) has announced that Verizon Public Sector will be delivering 5G Ultra-Wideband mobility service to seven Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) installations based in California, Florida, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

A press release says that the deployment includes c-band radios installed outdoors at each AFRC facility, bringing in higher speeds, increased bandwidth, and lower latency for personnel and the surrounding community.

“Serving as an indispensable partner to the military and their strategic digital transformation objectives is one of our highest priorities,” Jennifer Chronis, Senior Vice President for Public Sector at Verizon, said in a statement. “Air Force leadership describes their modernization as a transition from an industrial-age force to an information-age force and Verizon Public Sector is their partner in that journey, providing a 5G network with the right technology solutions to meet their needs today, and into the future.”

According to the release, the 5G network will help AFRC pursue strategic digital transformation priorities with Air Force leadership committed to leveraging technology to support innovation. This will include “supporting flight line test equipment, animated simulation and training, full-motion, high-definition video to support telemedicine for its airmen, and ultra-fast AI for biometric identification.”

The award builds on Verizon’s Offer to Lease 1a and b win in 2019 to provide wireless improvements to 10 Air Force bases, including current work with Verizon 5G Ultra-Wideband deployment at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida.