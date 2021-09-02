The Department of Defense’s (DoD) lead for 5G, Joseph Evans, stepped down after two years of serving in the Pentagon’s Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering.

During his time as DoD’s technical director for 5G, Evans helped develop the DoD’s 5G strategy, implementation plan, and “created a technology initiative that has wisely invested over three-quarters of a billion dollars of the taxpayers’ money to advance 5G technology in the U.S. and in DoD in particular,” Evans said in a LinkedIn post announcing his departure.

“We now have 5G testbeds under construction or soon to start deployment at over 15 DoD facilities around the country, and these testbeds will give the U.S. military the ability to prototype new 5G applications for military missions,” Evans said.

According to his LinkedIn, Evans previously served as a program manager in the Strategic Technology Office at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) from 2015 to 2019. Earlier in his career, he spent two years as a program director at the National Science Foundation.

Amanda Toman is now serving as DoD’s acting principal director of the 5G initiative, according to her LinkedIn.