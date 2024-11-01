The Department of Commerce and Natcast, the operator of the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC), announced this week the first two expected locations that will house CHIPS for America research and development (R&D) flagship facilities.

The first location – announced on Thursday – will be in Albany, N.Y. This facility will be the CHIPS for America Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Accelerator, an NSTC facility. The second location – announced on Friday – will be in Sunnyvale, Calif., for the CHIPS for America Design and Collaboration Facility (DCF), an NSTC Facility.

“The research and development component of the CHIPS and Science Act is fundamental to our long-term national security and ensuring the U.S. remains the most technologically competitive place on earth,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a Nov. 1 press release.

“Thanks to President Biden and Vice President Harris’s leadership, these new facilities will help secure America’s leadership in global semiconductor technology and manufacturing for decades to come,” Raimondo said.

Both facilities will bring together NSTC members and stakeholders from across the semiconductor ecosystem to work collaboratively to accelerate semiconductor R&D and innovation.

The Albany facility will focus on advancing state-of-the-art EUV technology and R&D. The facility is supported by a proposed Federal investment of about $825 million, and it is expected to operate within the NY CREATES’ Albany NanoTech Complex.

“This $825 million investment from the Biden-Harris administration will cement Albany’s leadership as a world class hub for entrepreneurs, researchers, and engineers in semiconductor innovation and R&D,” said National Economic Advisor Lael Brainard.

As for the Sunnyvale facility, it will help to advance semiconductor design research, workforce development, and collaboration across the entire semiconductor value chain. The Commerce Department and Natcast did not indicate whether or not the facility is supported by a proposed Federal investment.

“This designation from the Biden-Harris administration will secure Sunnyvale as a premier location for semiconductor R&D and workforce development,” said Brainard.

Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Calif., applauded today’s announcement of the Sunnyvale facility after she wrote to Secretary Raimundo in April urging her to place the NSTC headquarters in California.

“Today’s announcement is a critical milestone to reassert America’s global innovation leadership and secure a pipeline of next generation chips,” Rep. Matsui said in a statement. “California is the hub of cutting-edge research and technology – making it a no-brainer decision to make this investment in the Golden State.

“We have the unique mix of dynamic entrepreneurs, top-tier universities, and dedicated workforce to move the needle forward,” she added. “As co-author of the original CHIPS Act, I’m thrilled to see us moving forward on all fronts and look forward to seeing the transformative impact of the new NSTC.”