DIU Awards Zscaler Cloud Security Project

Cloud security company Zscaler was selected by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) today to take on a secure cloud management project and deliver a zero-trust solution to defend against cyberattacks.

Through the Zscaler platform, Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA), and Zscaler Private Access (ZPA), DIU network users will be able to access services from anywhere on any device. If the Zscaler prototype with DIU is successful, the company will have the opportunity to scale its services to other Department of Defense offices and operations.

“Zscaler has been a zero trust leader since our inception, and we are proud to work with DIU to help protect the Department of Defense from adversaries threatening national security,” Drew Schnabel, vice president of Federal at Zscaler, said in a press release. “Zscaler will minimize the attack surface by directly connecting people to the internet and their applications.

The secure cloud management solution will be powered by the Zscaler platform and allow users to securely access other Software-as-a-Service applications. ZIA and ZPA will be implemented to protect DIU throughout the multi-cloud environment.

The zero trust product will scale to 500,000 concurrent users and one million endpoints to process more than 100 billion transaction each day. Zscaler estimates that its service block 100 million threats each day.