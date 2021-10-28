Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert J. Skinner, director of the Defense Information System Agency (DISA), announced the agency is undergoing an organizational redesign to reduce complexity at the agency and make it easier for industry to work with.

During the 2021 AFCEA TechNet Cyber conference on Oct. 27, Skinner said the agency’s senior leadership gathered to come up with a solution to the problem that “DISA’s organizational design is too complex for best value.”

“We came up with an organizational structure to reduce complexity and enable greater interaction and collaboration with industry,” Skinner explained.

The reorganization has taken DISA from two centers to four centers, Skinner said. The four new centers include the Digital Capabilities and Security Center, the Hosting and Compute Center, the Operation and Infrastructure Center, and the Enterprise Integration and Innovation Center.

The reorganization comes after about five of DISA’s senior leaders have retired over the past few months, which Skinner said presented a “significant change.”

With new individuals in those positions and a new strategic plan, DISA leadership came up with five lines of effort to sharpen DISA’s mission through fiscal year 2024.

According to the new strategic plan, the five lines of effort include “prioritize command and control, drive force readiness through innovation, leverage data as a center of gravity, harmonize cybersecurity and the user experience, and empower the workforce.”

“The number one area in my eyes continues to be command and control,” Skinner said. “As a combat support agency, we cannot fail in the ability to deliver command and control to our senior leaders.”