The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) is seeking information on new commercial off-the-shelf Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and subscription licenses for its Global ServiceDesk platform, according to a recent request for information (RFI).

“[DISA] is seeking information from industry to assist with the development and planning of a potential new requirement,” stated the request.

Insights from industry are intended to assist with the Department of Defense’s global service platform and DISA’s Service Platform and modernize the Global ServiceDesk Information Technology Service Management

According to the RFI, DISA will utilize the same toolset reducing redundancy, lowering tool costs, and enabling the organization to operate more effectively.

“This will enable DISA to leverage the various products that are prevalent within the agency across the spectrum of activities,” the RFI stated.

The RFI also asks for insight to help modernize IT and how Federal employees work, but it also makes it clear that it only looks for responses from industry and should not be looked at as a request for proposal.

All interested parties must respond by Jan. 6