The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has promoted Teresa Pitts to become the agency’s new chief of staff from her previous role of civilian deputy at the DISA’s Operations Center, DISA announced. Pitts, like all incumbents to the role, is expected to hold her new title for two to three years.

As DISA chief of staff, Pitts will be responsible for improving the day-to-day administration and management of the agency, as well as applying a strategy for how to approach the people, processes, and policies at the agency in order to make informed decisions.

“I’m here to implement what the director wants but I’m not here only for the director,” Pitts said in the announcement. “Chief of staff jobs are cool because they are about everybody else. I’m here to enable everyone else to do their mission with minimum barriers. I think administrative and management processes and procedures should enable the workforce to succeed, not hamper them.”

Pitts has plenty of prior experience serving both in the chief of staff role for an agency or department and working in DISA. Her first role at DISA was serving as chief of staff for the White House Communications Agency (WHCA) in 2017. She has also served as chief of staff at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency.

At DISA, Pitts will play a big role in helping to enable the benefits of DISA’s recent reorganization and strategic plan, which includes the agency’s new Hosting and Computer Center (HaCC) being run by Sharon Woods.

“With DISA’s recent reorganization and new strategic plan, the chief of staff is a critical position, now more than ever,” HaCC Director Woods said in the release. “I look forward to seeing how Ms. Pitts champions the agency’s push to drive DISA’s lines of effort to support the warfighter and prioritize their needs.”