The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) is expanding on its DOD365 Integrated Phone System (DIPS) to strengthen the workforce capabilities at the Department of Defense (DoD) by the end of November, according to a new press release.

Back In August, DISA awarded a $221 million contract to Lumen Technologies to execute the operations of DIPS.

DIPS is a new cloud-based telephonic infrastructure that allows personnel at the DoD to use and integrate virtual phones through their Microsoft Teams application.

Christopher Barnhurst, DISA deputy director, acknowledged how the need for secure communication plays an important role for government agencies, including DISA and the DoD.

“DISA remains committed in our efforts to increase communication and collaboration capabilities for the warfighter, across the services, and the entire DoD,” said Barnhurst.

“As we continue to evaluate what capabilities work and do not, we are taking strategic and decisive action to offer the department the best services and tools available to meet its mission,” he said.

According to the press release, DIPS will help save money as well as amplify the user experience by allowing DoD personnel to make secure conference calls among their vendors and colleagues.

“Agencies will be able to capture millions of dollars in potential savings by using this technology while significantly improving the user experience,” said Caroline Bean, director for the Joint Enterprise Services Directorate.

The DIPS program will support more than 77 agencies as well as the White House and Pentagon.