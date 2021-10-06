The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has created a new Hosting and Compute Center (HaCC), and has named Sharon Woods, the executive director of DISA’s Cloud Computing Program Office (CCPO), as the HaCC acting director, a DISA spokesperson confirmed to MeriTalk.

The HaCC’s creation comes through a reorganization at DISA, with the new office essentially constituting a merge between DISA’s CCPO and its Services Directorate and Ecosystem.

“The HaCC’s vision is to provide unified hosting and compute capabilities that empower the warfighter at the speed of mission,” a DISA spokesperson said in a statement. “These capabilities will be provided through multiple platforms including modern data centers and cloud computing.”

Woods has spent her career in government service and has led the CCPO since October 2018. Before joining DISA, Woods had served as General Counsel to the Defense Digital Service and associate counsel for Navy’s Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems (PEO-EIS). She also spent seven years with the Navy as counsel for DoD’s Healthcare Management Modernization System, Naval Enterprise Networks, and an initial stint with the PEO-EIS.

Among the newly created office’s priorities are providing “critical hosting and compute functions” for the DoD using modern data center and cloud services. The HaCC’s responsibilities also put it right in line with DoD efforts like the Joint All-Domain Command and Control program, a department-wide emphasis on data analytics, and artificial intelligence and machine learning development and implementation.